Lahore Arts Council Releases 300 Tutorial On Sarangi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:44 PM

Lahore Arts Council releases 300 tutorial on Sarangi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday released 300 serial-wise tutorials based on Sarangi through online to enable students learn this art quickly while sitting at home.

According to LAC spokesperson, the prime objective of Alhamra was to restore its colorful culture and spirit of performing arts by bringing them together, from painting, music, dance vocalists and acting on one platform.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said this was a historic initiative which would benefit people living in any corner of the world, adding that Alhamra would take all possible steps for the revival, promotion, and progress of performing arts.

She said the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was the only institution of its kind that technically prepared the youth according to the practical field requirements of arts.

Jabeen said that all tutorials including Guitar, Sitar, Violin, Painting, Music, Vocal, Keyboard, were a gift from Alhamra for young artists for learning.

She said that Alhamra, because of its never-ending efforts in the field of art, was now considered one of the finest institutions of culture in the country.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that these lectures could be easily viewedworldwide on the YouTube channel of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

