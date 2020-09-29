UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Releases Balochi Song

Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

Lahore Arts Council releases Balochi song

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Tuesday released a Balochi song, Chimkolon Dastan, which focuses on regional values.

According to an LAC spokesperson, Alhamra believed that each region has its own customs and traditions and Alhamra has been promoting and developing this bouquet of regional beauty.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra has priority to provide quality entertainment to people, adding that regional colours were being highlighted across the country.

Rai further said that the Department of Culture was very active in promoting national unity and harmony. "We are lucky as our people are blessed with great talent in the fields of music and art," she added.

