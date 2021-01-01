UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Signs MoU With Urban Unit For Art & Culture Promotion

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) with the Urban Unit, Planning & Development Department, Government of the Punjab, for bilateral cooperation to promote art and culture in the province, on Friday

The MoU was signed by LAC Executive Director Saman Rai and CEO Urban Unit Muhammad Omar Masood in a ceremony at the Urban Unit offices.

Muhammad Omar Masood said: "Our culture is diverse and it needs to be highlighted, for which every effort will be made".

Saman Rai said that Alhamra was a platform that had always worked for development of art, artist and culture.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Mohammad Arif, Communication Specialist Urban Unit Memoona Arsalan Bhatti and other officers were present.

Both officers also presented souvenirs to each other.

