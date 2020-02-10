UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Striving For Revival Of Performing Arts: Executive Director

Mon 10th February 2020

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali on Monday said that the organisation was striving for revival, promotion and progress of the performing arts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali on Monday said that the organisation was striving for revival, promotion and progress of the performing arts.

During a visit, he said that the main purpose of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was to promote cultural activities for the youth.

Ather Ali said that because of its efforts in the field of arts, Alhamra is now considered as one of the finest institutions of culture promotion in the country.

The executive director said that there were almost 12 ongoing classes with more than 500 students, who were getting training from the Alhamra Academy. The courses include drama, acting, painting, music, dance, singing, guitar, sitar and tabla, being conducted by highly professional teachers.

He said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was the only institution of its kind that technically prepares the youth according to the field requirements.

