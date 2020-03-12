UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council To Celebrate Punjab Cultural Day At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the Punjab government organized "Punjab Culture Day 2020" to celebrate Punjab's traditional colours and customary festivities on March 14, while the LAC would also celebrate Punjab Culture Day at Alhamra Arts Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the Punjab government organized "Punjab Culture Day 2020" to celebrate Punjab's traditional colours and customary festivities on March 14, while the LAC would also celebrate Punjab Culture Day at Alhamra Arts Centre.

He said this during a meeting to review the preparations for the celebrations of Punjab Cultural Day across the province at LAC here on Thursday. Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Rizwan Shareef, Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture Director General Samen Ray and Lahore Museum Director Tariq Mehmood attended the meeting.

Ather Ali Khan said the purpose of celebrating Punjab Cultural Day was to promote the spirit of love and brotherhood and keeping your culture alive was a sign of living nations.

PAC Executive Director Rizwan Shareef said that Punjabi Culture had its own unique identity worldwide. The day would be celebrated in a befitting manner in the Arts Council across the Punjab.

He said that on Punjab Cultural Day, the youth would perform various programmes including music, dance, plays, exhibitions, film festivals, food and traditional dresses in the form of stalls.

Samen Ray said the dignity of Punjab was that the people were closely attached toits traditions and purity and to pass on it to new generation, every year Punjab cultureday would be celebrated.

