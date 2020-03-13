UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council To Celebrate Punjab Culture Day At Alhamra On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day at Alhamra on Saturday

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will celebrate the 'Punjab Culture Day 2020' here at Alhamra Arts Centre on Saturday, March 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will celebrate the 'Punjab Culture Day 2020' here at Alhamra Arts Centre on Saturday, March 14.

The Punjab government has decided to celebrate the day every year, and the main event in this regard will be held at Alhamra Arts Council.

The purpose of celebrating the day is to highlight great traditions of the provincial populace at global level, promote tourism and create awareness among the new generation about old civilisation of the province.

The LAC executive director said that tribute would be paid to top performers in the arts. Bhangra, drum performances, poetry, film festivals, cultural performances would be part of the Culture Day events.

