Lahore Arts Council To Mark Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:41 AM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise different programms to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan here on Friday at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise different programms to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan here on Friday at Alhamra.

According to LAC spokesman, the LAC has scheduled four programms in this regard, including "Aein Chalien Shuhda Ke Ghar" at 10am, Art Exhibition "Kashmir Bleeds" at 3pm, a walk "Azad Kashmir" in Alhamra Lawn at 5pm and Prayers for 6th of September & Kashmir Shuhda at Alhamra Lawn at 5:30pm.

