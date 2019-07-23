Lahore Arts Council to organize 'Shaam e Raqs'

The Lahore Arts Council will be organizing "Shaam e Raqs" on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall no 2 at 5 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council will be organizing "Shaam e Raqs" on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall no 2 at 5 pm.

The students of Alhamra academy of performing arts will perform in the event.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council said that the purpose of "Shaam e Raqs" was to enhance the skill of youth and help them gain self-confidence in performing at such platforms.

Alhamra Arts Council was a cradle of art and culture, he said and added that concrete steps were being taken to refine the capacity of youth.

He said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was training youth in eighteen different genres of arts performing arts and fine arts. The regular classes held at Alhamra in the evening is very beneficial for youth who want to learn and enhance their skill in these fields. he added.