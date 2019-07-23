UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council To Organize 'Shaam E Raqs'

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Lahore Arts Council to organize 'Shaam e Raqs'

The Lahore Arts Council will be organizing "Shaam e Raqs" on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall no 2 at 5 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council will be organizing "Shaam e Raqs" on Wednesday at Alhamra Hall no 2 at 5 pm.

The students of Alhamra academy of performing arts will perform in the event.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council said that the purpose of "Shaam e Raqs" was to enhance the skill of youth and help them gain self-confidence in performing at such platforms.

Alhamra Arts Council was a cradle of art and culture, he said and added that concrete steps were being taken to refine the capacity of youth.

He said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was training youth in eighteen different genres of arts performing arts and fine arts. The regular classes held at Alhamra in the evening is very beneficial for youth who want to learn and enhance their skill in these fields. he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Event

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Alzheimer clinics to be set up in all govt hospita ..

37 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails meeting with Trump ..

40 seconds ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest three suspects

41 seconds ago

Softball Asia Umpiring Certificates Seminar to rai ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.