Lahore Arts Council To Resume Classes Of Alhamra Academy Of Performing Arts

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:01 PM

Lahore Arts Council to resume classes of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai on Wednesday said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was resuming all classes which would be held one day apart and SOPs would be strictly enforced to prevent COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai on Wednesday said that Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was resuming all classes which would be held one day apart and SOPs would be strictly enforced to prevent COVID-19.

She stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding Alhamra classes here at Alhamra Arts Centre.

During the meeting, important decisions were made concerning the welfare of students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra would continue its online literary and cultural activities despite of COVID-19.

She further said that the services of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts were unforgettable. In view of COVID-19, the process of recording 200 lectures in all 12 fields had been completed which would soon be uploaded on Alhamra YouTube channel for the young artists, she added.

The meeting was attended by all the teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts and they expressed happiness over the resuming of Alhamra classes.

