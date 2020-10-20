UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Will Hold Children Theater Festival, Seminar On Breast Cancer Awareness

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Lahore Arts Council will hold children theater festival, seminar on breast cancer awareness

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize Al-hamra Children's Theatre Festival for the entertainment and training of children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize Al-hamra Children's Theatre Festival for the entertainment and training of children.

Addressing a press conference flanked by LAC board of Governor Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi at Alhamra Hall-I here on Tuesday, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra was working for the promotion and development of art, music, painting, theatre and other skills while carrying forward its brilliant traditions.

She said the LAC had told to all theatre houses to submit their scripts to the Council by October 25.

She said that Alhamra had played an important role in all sort of awareness campaigns so that the council would continue its tradition in the future as well.

Talking to the media, Maneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra had a unique perspective on women that's why in March, Alhamra's leadership organized Women's Day for the first time.

She said that continuing the tradition, Alhamra was going to hold an important seminar next week with Breast Cancer Awareness. The purpose of the seminar was to educate women on the symptoms of this disease and how to prevent it", she added.

Hashmi said that UNESCO's country head visited Al-hamra, where both sides discussed about the ways how to improve bilateral relations, so we hope that in the future Alhamra would represent its platform in a better way at international level.

Later, various musical performances were presented.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Music March October Women Breast Cancer Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

11 minutes ago

Prominent Journalism Organization Lambastes Indian ..

1 minute ago

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

1 hour ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists 1.5 Times More Active in Runet Than in ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 20 Oct 2020

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.