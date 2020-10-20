Lahore Arts Council will hold children theater festival, seminar on breast cancer awareness

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize Al-hamra Children's Theatre Festival for the entertainment and training of children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize Al-hamra Children's Theatre Festival for the entertainment and training of children.

Addressing a press conference flanked by LAC board of Governor Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi at Alhamra Hall-I here on Tuesday, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra was working for the promotion and development of art, music, painting, theatre and other skills while carrying forward its brilliant traditions.

She said the LAC had told to all theatre houses to submit their scripts to the Council by October 25.

She said that Alhamra had played an important role in all sort of awareness campaigns so that the council would continue its tradition in the future as well.

Talking to the media, Maneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra had a unique perspective on women that's why in March, Alhamra's leadership organized Women's Day for the first time.

She said that continuing the tradition, Alhamra was going to hold an important seminar next week with Breast Cancer Awareness. The purpose of the seminar was to educate women on the symptoms of this disease and how to prevent it", she added.

Hashmi said that UNESCO's country head visited Al-hamra, where both sides discussed about the ways how to improve bilateral relations, so we hope that in the future Alhamra would represent its platform in a better way at international level.

Later, various musical performances were presented.