Lahore Arts Museum offers virtual tours of its gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Museum (LAM) has offered online virtual tours of its gallery and exhibit to people interested in fun and art.

According to spokesperson here on Friday, the Lahore Art Museum (LAM) was the house of 326 artworks by 118 Pakistani maestros and living legends including their painting, sculptures, prints and photographs by internationally acclaimed artists like Ustad Allah Bukhsh, Sadequain, AR Chughtai, Anna Molka Ahmed, Shakir Ali, AJ Shemza and many others.

In 2018, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) had also completed restoration of 41 damaged paintings of maestros including; Ustad Allah Bux, Sadequain, Shamza, S. Safdar, Zubaida Agha, Zakia Dil and Saeed Akhtar.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra Art Museum now offered its virtual tour for the public especially for the students.

She said that the mission statement of the Lahore Art Museum was to educate, inspire, empower and shape the future of young artists and now in the wake of COVID-19, the LAC's mission was to deliver education through well-curated virtual tours of the Alhamra Art Museum.

She mentioned that the collection of the museum was for those students who were looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools were closed.

Likewise, the world's top museums were also sharing the virtual tours their museums on social media to help students cope with staying home, she added.