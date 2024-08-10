Lahore Assistant Commissioners Review Anti-dengue Campaign In Their Tehsils
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima visited Union Council UC-52 Wahga zone on Saturday, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. She checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. She checked the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Baber visited UC-10 Forest Colony to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larvae presence.
He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.
Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zenab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-121, and reviewed the dengue team’s performance and directed them to upload factual data on dengue dashboard.
All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.
In the past 24 hours, dengue larvae were found at 2,042 locations, with 1,935 notices issued and 107 cases registered. This year, 42,477 notices have been issued and 2,638 cases registered, covering 23,368 hotspots.
DC Lahore emphasised the full deployment of resources to tackle dengue larvae amidst the rains and changing weather. She appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rainwater stand anywhere.
