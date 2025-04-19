Lahore bakes at 41°C

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The city experienced very hot weather with scattered clouds on Saturday, as the MET Office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials reported a maximum temperature of 41°C and a minimum of 26°C.

They added that scattered rain and possible windstorms are expected in the coming two days across Lahore and other cities.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 96, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 6.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.