Lahore Beats Top World Cities In Traffic Management Index

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:36 PM

The provincial capital has been named among the safest cities in the world, after the improvement of ranking place as it surpassed London, New York, Paris, Beijing, Sydney and Moscow on the World Traffic Index report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The provincial capital has been named among the safest cities in the world, after the improvement of ranking place as it surpassed London, New York, Paris, Beijing, Sydney and Moscow on the World Traffic Index report.

According to the report, there was a clear decrease in traveling time, an increase in traffic rules compliance, an improvement in road safety awareness among citizens, and a reduction of head injury cases during traffic accidents in the city.

Lahore was one of the safest cities in the country in terms of traffic management. According to an international survey, the provincial capital ranked 118th among 245 countries.

Previously, the metropolis was ranked 38th but jumped to 118th in three years due to improvement in various areas.

Some of these areas of improvement include intelligent traffic management reforms, monitoring and checking of traffic with the help of safe city modern cameras and transparency on E-challaning system.

According to the index report, the city has not only reduced fatal accidents by 33 per cent but also improved traffic flow.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the e-challan system has reduced traffic signal violations by 56 per cent. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, with the help of the City Traffic Police, was working for more improvement in the traffic system.

He urged citizens to listen to Safe City Radio 88.6 for the updated traffic situation in the city. Citizens can also check their E-challans by sending the chassis number on 8815.

