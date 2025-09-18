Open Menu

Lahore Board Announces Inter Part-II Position Holders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Lahore Board announces Inter Part-II position holders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday announced the Names of the position holders for the Intermediate Part-II examinations.

According to Board officials, Controller Examinations Tauseef-ur-Rehman, accompanied by Secretary Rizwan Nazir, declared the results. Students who took more than two years to complete their intermediate exams were not eligible for position awards, the board officials said.

A total of 183,695 candidates appeared in this year’s 12th-grade examinations under the Lahore Board.

According to the board, Khadija Tahira secured the first position with 1159 marks, while Maliha Khan stood second with 1157 marks. Harim Irfan, Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed, and Muhammad Shaban all secured the third position with 1156 marks.

In the General Science group, Muhammad Usman and Hadia Yousuf jointly clinched the top spot with 1,136 marks each.

Subhan Zahoor and Haji Abdullah followed in second place with 1,134 marks, while Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdullah shared third with 1,130 marks apiece.

In the Commerce group, Sarmad Sajid topped the boys’ category with 1107 marks, followed by Haseeb Ahmed and Saad Ashraf, who secured second and third positions with 1098 and 1096 marks respectively. Among girls, Urooj Fatima led with 1100 marks, Noor Fatima was second with 1098, and Laiba Nauman stood third with 1088 marks.

In the Arts group, Zaryab Ahmed Bajwa topped the boys with 1110 marks, while Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Khuzama Ashraf secured second and third positions with 1084 and 1060 marks respectively. Among girls, Haniya Sattar topped with 1098 marks, followed by Ayesha Rasheed and Ayesha Bashir in second and third positions with 1090 and 1084 marks respectively.

The Lahore Board congratulated all the position holders and wished them success in their future academic and professional endeavours.

The BISE Lahore officially will declare the Class 12th result on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Recent Stories

AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

30 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisi ..

UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agre ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..

45 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-dra ..

AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-draft container vessels for Caspi ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off ..

Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..

2 hours ago
 Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membe ..

Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membership by Inclusion Internation ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole wit ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..

3 hours ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..

3 hours ago
 Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with ..

Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers

3 hours ago
 European Commission proposes suspension of trade c ..

European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

4 hours ago
 MoF discusses latest financial, economic developme ..

MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan