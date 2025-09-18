Lahore Board announces Inter Part-II position holders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday announced the Names of the position holders for the Intermediate Part-II examinations.

According to Board officials, Controller Examinations Tauseef-ur-Rehman, accompanied by Secretary Rizwan Nazir, declared the results. Students who took more than two years to complete their intermediate exams were not eligible for position awards, the board officials said.

A total of 183,695 candidates appeared in this year’s 12th-grade examinations under the Lahore Board.

According to the board, Khadija Tahira secured the first position with 1159 marks, while Maliha Khan stood second with 1157 marks. Harim Irfan, Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed, and Muhammad Shaban all secured the third position with 1156 marks.

In the General Science group, Muhammad Usman and Hadia Yousuf jointly clinched the top spot with 1,136 marks each.

Subhan Zahoor and Haji Abdullah followed in second place with 1,134 marks, while Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdullah shared third with 1,130 marks apiece.

In the Commerce group, Sarmad Sajid topped the boys’ category with 1107 marks, followed by Haseeb Ahmed and Saad Ashraf, who secured second and third positions with 1098 and 1096 marks respectively. Among girls, Urooj Fatima led with 1100 marks, Noor Fatima was second with 1098, and Laiba Nauman stood third with 1088 marks.

In the Arts group, Zaryab Ahmed Bajwa topped the boys with 1110 marks, while Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Khuzama Ashraf secured second and third positions with 1084 and 1060 marks respectively. Among girls, Haniya Sattar topped with 1098 marks, followed by Ayesha Rasheed and Ayesha Bashir in second and third positions with 1090 and 1084 marks respectively.

The Lahore Board congratulated all the position holders and wished them success in their future academic and professional endeavours.

The BISE Lahore officially will declare the Class 12th result on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM.