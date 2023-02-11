Lahore Board declared overall winner in Pak inter-board sports gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Inter board sports Girls Gala organized by the Inter Board Sports Committee in Pakistan Sports Board has concluded, BISE, Lahore has won the overall general championship.

In Hockey competition, BISE, Lahore has won the first position and BISE, Dera Ghazi Khan has won the second position.

While education Board Faisalabad got the third position. In athletics, BISE Lahore got first position, BISE Faisalabad got second position while Education Board Dera Ghazi Khan got third position.

In table tennis Education Board Peshawar got first position, whereas BISE Lahore got second position, while the third position was won by BBISE, Quetta.

In basketball, the first position was won by Education Board Lahore, second position by Education Board Mardan, and third position by Federal Education Board Islamabad Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Vice Chancellor of National Skill University Islamabad graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

While Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah Secretary IBCC, Professor Dr. Saeed Dan Chairman Intermediate Education Board of IBSC, Muhammad Shahid Deputy Director General.

Pakistan Sports Board, Tariq Abrar Director Sports Organizing Secretary IBSC and other guests distributed the prizes certificates and trophies.