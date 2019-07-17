UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore-bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Hit

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 51 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:13 AM

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing due to bird hit

Other flights coming to Lahore were also diverted.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) A Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) fight coming from Paris made emergency landing on Wednesday.

Media reports said that a bird hit the PIA plane due to which PIA flight PK-734 was landed at Sialkot airport.

Other flights coming to Lahore were also diverted.

Airport sources said that 342 passengers were on board the plane that was hit by a bird. The passengers complained that they are stuck in the plane since its landing at Sialkot Airport at 8am.

Earlier in June, a Turkish airline flight avoided an accident as a bird hit an Istanbul-bound flight.

The flight had taken off from Lahore for Istanbul, Turkey when it was hit by a bird.

The Turkish Airline plane was safely landed.

Meanwhile, an An-24 plane of Angara airline made an emergency landing in the city of Nizhneangarsk in Russia after a failure of one of the engines.

The plane rolled off a runway, crashed into a building and caught fire. Nineteen people were injured while two pilots were killed.

Meanwhile, a flight from Dubai was hit by a bird during landing at Multan International Airport but the plane landed safely and all passengers remained unhurt.

The bird hit the engine of the plane causing damage to it when FlyDubai flight-325 was landing at the local airport, CAA spokesman said.

All the passengers got off the aircraft safely.

The plane was shifted to workshop and a special team of experts reached Multan from Dubai for inspection and repair of the aircraft. The plane would be sent to Dubai only after clearance from the team of experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Accident Injured Fire Russia Turkey Dubai Paris Istanbul Sialkot June All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

13 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2019

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.