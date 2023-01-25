UrduPoint.com

Lahore Bullying Incident: DC Suspends Registration Of School

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday suspended the registration of an elite school wherein an incident of bullying of a girl took place a few days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday suspended the registration of an elite school wherein an incident of bullying of a girl took place a few days ago.

The DC ordered the CEO education Authority to look after the affairs of the school during the suspension period, while suspending the registration of the school till the next date of hearing.

The DC decided to suspend the registration after hearing the arguments of the parties on the recommendation of the inquiry report by the Education Authority.

The owner and principal of the school appeared during the proceedings.

The school administration was also asked to submit their reply about recommendations of the inquiry report by the next date of hearing.

The parents of the students involved in the bullying incident were asked to file their replies till the next hearing as no reply was filed on their behalf yet. The CEO Education had been asked to issue notices to the parents of the students.

