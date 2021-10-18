UrduPoint.com

Lahore: By-election On Pervez Malik's Vacant Seat On Dec 5

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:43 PM

Lahore: By-election on Pervez Malik's vacant seat on Dec 5

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for holding by-election on National Assembly seat NA-133, which became vacant owing to the demise of Pervez Malik, a PML-N MNA from Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for holding by-election on National Assembly seat NA-133, which became vacant owing to the demise of Pervez Malik, a PML-N MNA from Lahore.

According to a notification issued here, the by-election would take place on December 5. Intending candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, while the initial list of candidates would be published on October 26.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be completed by October 30, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed up to November 3, which would be decided by Appellate Tribunal by November 9. The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on November 10. The candidates could withdraw their nominations on November 11. The final list of candidates would be displayed and election symbols to the candidates would be allotted on November 12.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan October November December From Nomination Papers NA-133

Recent Stories

Wapda victorious in PPFL match

Wapda victorious in PPFL match

11 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

11 minutes ago
 Distt admin foils an attempt to embezzle 10,000 kg ..

Distt admin foils an attempt to embezzle 10,000 kg sugar

12 minutes ago
 NTC organizes 'Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)' Z ..

NTC organizes 'Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)' Zoom Conference

12 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to late Ajmal ..

President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to late Ajmal Niazi for 'making an eternal m ..

12 minutes ago
 Gazprom Fulfills Its Obligations on Gas Deliveries ..

Gazprom Fulfills Its Obligations on Gas Deliveries to Germany - Berlin

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.