ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for holding by-election on National Assembly seat NA-133, which became vacant owing to the demise of Pervez Malik, a PML-N MNA from Lahore.

According to a notification issued here, the by-election would take place on December 5. Intending candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, while the initial list of candidates would be published on October 26.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be completed by October 30, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed up to November 3, which would be decided by Appellate Tribunal by November 9. The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on November 10. The candidates could withdraw their nominations on November 11. The final list of candidates would be displayed and election symbols to the candidates would be allotted on November 12.