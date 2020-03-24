UrduPoint.com
Lahore Camp Jail Superintendent Confirms First Coronavirus Inmate

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:43 PM

Asad Warraich, Lahore Camp Jail Superintendent, says that an inmate who recently returned from Italy tested positive for Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) An inmate going through imprisonment in Lahore’s Camp jail was diagnosed with Coronavirus symptoms, Jail Superintendent Asad Warraich said here on Tuesday.

“One prisoner tested positive for Coronavirus,” Asad Warraich was quoted as saying by the sources.

He said: “The inmate was arrested over charges of having illegal substance after he returned from Italy last month,”.

This new case from jail emerged at the moment when the entire country was battling against deadly virus that locked down the entire world.

The Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached to 892 cases, with Sindh province at the op with 399 confirmed cases of the virus. According to Command & Control Centre, there were total 249 cases in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 80 in Gilgit-Balitstan, 38 in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa and 15 in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At least six people died of the virus and six were recovered from the virus.

Last week, Islamabad High Court ordered to release prisoners with petty crimes to stop spread of Coronavirus in jails. The court said that the convicts who were jails over petty crimes should be released immediately.

Chief Justice Athar Minnalh passed the order on a petition seeking release of prisoners, with petty crimes from jails for their safety and protection.

Earlier, Iranian authorities ordered release of prisoners from jails after the country was badly hit by Coronavirus.

