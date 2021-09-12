Lahore Cantt Board elections polling concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling for Lahore Cantonment board (LCB) concluded at 5pm here on Sunday.

The process started at 8am and continued till 5pm sans any break.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates had demanded increasing the polling time by an hour, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected it and concluded the process at 5pm with the permission that those entering the polling station premises before 5pm could cast their vote.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the polling process.

DIG Operations Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry had directed the SPs to check the security of polling booths and take all necessary measures to ensure security at polling stations.

The process of counting the ballots had started after completion of the voting process.