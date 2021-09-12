UrduPoint.com

Lahore Cantt Board Elections Polling Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lahore Cantt Board elections polling concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling for Lahore Cantonment board (LCB) concluded at 5pm here on Sunday.

The process started at 8am and continued till 5pm sans any break.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates had demanded increasing the polling time by an hour, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected it and concluded the process at 5pm with the permission that those entering the polling station premises before 5pm could cast their vote.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the polling process.

DIG Operations Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry had directed the SPs to check the security of polling booths and take all necessary measures to ensure security at polling stations.

The process of counting the ballots had started after completion of the voting process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Sunday Muslim All

Recent Stories

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

12 minutes ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

57 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.