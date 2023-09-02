Open Menu

Lahore CCPO Visits Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Lahore CCPO visits police stations

Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Barki and Hadyara police stations last night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Barki and Hadyara police stations last night.

During his visit, the CCPO reviewed the sanitation and other administrative aspects of both police stations and issued directives to improve their conditions.

During this inspection, police officers provided the CCPO with insights into the prevailing crime situation and public order. Kamyana also scrutinized various departments, including the front desk, daily register, and warehouse.

He closely monitored the progress of citizen applications at the front desk and emphasized prompt action on the applications. The CCPO, while issuing instructions, urged all divisional officers to regularly visit police stations within their respective divisions.

He stressed that there should be no pending application at any police station and SHOs should diligently address complaints in accordance with the rules. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal detention, abuse of authority and mistreatment of citizens.

He underscored the importance of fostering a respectful environment for citizens at police stations as a top priority.

Instructing SHOs to maintain specific time slots for citizen interactions, he highlighted that the purpose of surprise visits was to practically evaluate measures taken for citizen welfare in police stations.

Furthermore, he emphasized that providing immediate relief to civilians remains the foremost priority of Lahore police.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Visit Progress All Top

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

7 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

7 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

7 minutes ago
 LCCI for steps to control gap between interbank, o ..

LCCI for steps to control gap between interbank, open market dollar rates

12 minutes ago
 Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

10 minutes ago
 Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

10 minutes ago
Pakistan's top service enterprises participate in ..

Pakistan's top service enterprises participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

12 minutes ago
 I.Coast votes in local polls seen as test for pres ..

I.Coast votes in local polls seen as test for presidential race

10 minutes ago
 Japan basketball 'on the map' after qualifying for ..

Japan basketball 'on the map' after qualifying for Paris Olympics

10 minutes ago
 South Sudan, Japan grab Olympic spots at Basketbal ..

South Sudan, Japan grab Olympic spots at Basketball World Cup

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay Bhutan in opening match of SAFF U ..

Pakistan outplay Bhutan in opening match of SAFF U16 C'ship

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan