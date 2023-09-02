Lahore CCPO visits police stations

Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Barki and Hadyara police stations last night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Barki and Hadyara police stations last night.

During his visit, the CCPO reviewed the sanitation and other administrative aspects of both police stations and issued directives to improve their conditions.

During this inspection, police officers provided the CCPO with insights into the prevailing crime situation and public order. Kamyana also scrutinized various departments, including the front desk, daily register, and warehouse.

He closely monitored the progress of citizen applications at the front desk and emphasized prompt action on the applications. The CCPO, while issuing instructions, urged all divisional officers to regularly visit police stations within their respective divisions.

He stressed that there should be no pending application at any police station and SHOs should diligently address complaints in accordance with the rules. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal detention, abuse of authority and mistreatment of citizens.

He underscored the importance of fostering a respectful environment for citizens at police stations as a top priority.

Instructing SHOs to maintain specific time slots for citizen interactions, he highlighted that the purpose of surprise visits was to practically evaluate measures taken for citizen welfare in police stations.

Furthermore, he emphasized that providing immediate relief to civilians remains the foremost priority of Lahore police.