LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday assured women community that the state and the police both are with them in case of any harassment, violence and violation of rights against them.

He made this assurance while leading 'Women Safety Awareness Walk Against Harassment and Violence' here at Liberty Chowk, Gulberg.

CTO Lahore Mutazir Mehdi, divisional SSP, ASP Bushra Nisar, SDPOs, SHOs, female community members from all the sections of society including lady officers and officials of all the units of Lahore police, lady traffic wardens, teachers, students and civil society activists participated in the walk.

Dogar said that Lahore police would fully support the victims of gender based violence and would not leave any stone unturned to bring the culprits to justice.

On the occasion, the CCPO also interacted with the females members of civil society including working women, lecturers as well as students and advised them to adopt the precautionary measures at the earliest particularly downloading Punjab police devised 'Women Safety App' in their android phones to get immediate police help in case of any harassment or violence against them. "There is option of location in this application and police will response and reach to the victims within no time," he mentioned.

Later talking to media persons, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore police awareness campaign was aimed at preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women which had alarmingly increased in the society for the last few days. He added, the main purpose of the 'Women Safety Awareness Walk against Harassment and Violence' was to sensitize people regarding sanctity and respect of women in society and to express unity with women, assuring them our full support against any sort of sexual harassment and violence and to make female members of the society aware about the importance to download 'Women Safety App' of Punjab police in their android cellular phones so as to contact and get timely police help in case of any emergency situation.

Lahore CCPO declared sexual harassment and violence against women devastating human right violation of the present era as it remained largely unreported in the past due to impurity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it. He said that it was necessary for the victims to raise their voice against any harassment or violence and get legal help to bring the perpetrators to justice, not only teaching the accused persons a lesson but also act as a deterrent against them.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police was establishing 'Women Anti-harassment and Violence Cells' at police station Defense Area (B) and Police Khidmat Markaz Liberty to ensure prompt support and redress of the grievances of affected women by registration of cases and investigation of crimes reported against women. Female Victim Support Officers (VSOs) would run these cells to provide timely response within fifteen minutes to the received calls and extend full support to the aggrieved women from registration of FIRs to medical of victims, investigation process, hearing of cases in relevant courts and other related matters.

Feedbacks of victims would also be ensured regarding all the process of assistance provided by Anti Women Harassment and Violence Cells. Dedicated telephone lines would also be provided to these cells to ensure timely response. A dedicated helpline 1242 has also been established by Lahore police to redress the grievances of gender based victims of harassment and violence cases, he concluded.