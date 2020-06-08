UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Chief Demands Restoration Of POL Supply

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:21 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief demands restoration of POL supply

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday urged the government to take immediate measures to restore supply of the petroleum products -- petrol, oil and lubricants (POL), as the shortage is not only causing damage to trade, industry and economic activities but also hitting the general public hard

While talking to a delegation, led by chamber's former executive committee member, Mudassar Masood Chaudhry, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that fuel shortage had brought the vehicular traffic to a grinding halt.

He said that businesspeople were facing huge losses daily as movement of their finished goods and raw material had almost been suspended due to non-availability of fuel.

He said that the POL shortage had badly affected daily-wagers besides hitting the agriculture sector hard as high speed diesel was being used in the agricultural machinery and tube-wells. He said that process of cultivation and irrigation through diesel-operated tube-wells was about to be stopped.

Mudassar Chaudhry informed the LCCI president that dealers had no oil stocks due to suspension of supply and they were facing anger of people.

