Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry establishes 'Wall of Iqbal'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI ) established "Wall of Iqbal" at Jail Road here Saturday to pay homage in a unique manner to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal , great philosopher, thinker and Poet of the East.

Provincial Trader and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and Senator Waleed Iqbal jointly inaugurated the Wall. The LCCI newly elected President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid, Mian Anjum Nisar, Walled City of Lahore Authority's Director General Kamran Lashari, Sohail Lashari and LCCI Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, said: "Since the creation of Pakistan, no government could work according to the teachings of Iqbal, however, the present government has the credit of taking inspiration and implementing Allama Iqbal's ideology of national development. He added that the PTI government was making all-out efforts to bring economy back on track, asserting, "Economy is a hot topic these days and I am happy to discuss Iqbal's thoughts on the economy." Allama Iqbal was ahead of his time, as he at that time had urged Pakistan to adopt the techniques and methods of the developed countries, he mentioned.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "It is high time that we follow the teachings of Iqbal. Contributions of the great thinker remains unequal and is a beacon of light for the youth. His teachings/poetry are a derivative of Islamic teachings and we should learn to live like Iqbal's Shaheen (eagle) and face the challenges of life with courage and determination," he said.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the most quoted poet and his poetry was visible throughout the world. He said that Allama Iqbal was a dedicated soldier of Jinnah.

Almas Hyder said that Iqbal's poetry could be a milestone for the youth to play a positive role in development of the country. He said that it was important to remember the services of our national heroes in the creation of Pakistan to strengthen its ideology.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that now more emphasis should be laid to remember the services of national heroes, besides celebrating cultural days and other activities in educational institutions. He said that Dr Iqbal was remembered as a philosopher, thinker and poet but he had another identity which was often not emphasized upon that he was a best lawyer.