Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses grief over demise of Khalid Rafiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the renowned industrialist and LCCI former executive committee member Khalid Rafiq.

In a condolence message, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that demise of Khalid Rafiq was an irreparable loss.

They said that Khalid Rafiq rendered matchless services for the cause of the business community.

The LCCI office-bearers prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to keep the departed soul in eternal peace.