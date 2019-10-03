UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Khalid Rafiq

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:36 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses grief over demise of Khalid Rafiq

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the renowned industrialist and LCCI former executive committee member Khalid Rafiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the renowned industrialist and LCCI former executive committee member Khalid Rafiq.

In a condolence message, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that demise of Khalid Rafiq was an irreparable loss.

They said that Khalid Rafiq rendered matchless services for the cause of the business community.

The LCCI office-bearers prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to keep the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Business Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

26 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

41 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

41 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

56 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.