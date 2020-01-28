UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hails British Govt, High Commission For Favourable Travel Advisory

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:19 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails British govt, High Commission for favourable travel advisory

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), while terming Britain revised travel advisory a great initiative, Tuesday urged Pakistan's foreign ministry, foreign missions to highlight the happening with zeal to motivate others to follow the suite

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), while terming Britain revised travel advisory a great initiative, Tuesday urged Pakistan's foreign ministry, foreign missions to highlight the happening with zeal to motivate others to follow the suite.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said the British revised travel advisory has proved that Pakistan was a peaceful country and one of the safest places to travel, investment and business for the foreigners. They said that it would boost the confidence of foreign investors and tourists.

LCCI office-bearers appreciated British government and British High Commission (HC) for taking favorable initiatives for Pakistan. They also hailed Pakistani government and security agencies for proactively tackling the law and order challenges. They paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by security forces for making country a safe place.

They said Pakistan had paid heavily in past but now the things were moving in favor of the country and paving way for a bright future. They said that United Kingdom has allowed tourists and businessmen to travel to various parts of Pakistan, asserting that this major happening would definitely flourish the tourism sector, airline business, hotel industry and improve the economic health of the people in Northern Areas which have a great attraction for the tourists.

The LCCI office-bearers said that recent travel advisory was not an ordinary matter as United Kingdom was one of the biggest economies in the world therefore entire world should be given a clear message by the top authorities and foreign missions abroad that there was no security concerns in Pakistan and foreign investors should come here with confidence and avail lucrative investment opportunities.

