Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) Writes To Heads Of Political Parties For Signing Charter Of Economy

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar wrote a letter to the heads of all mainstream political parties of Pakistan on Thursday and urged them to sit together and sign a charter of economy for steering the country out of financial crisis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar wrote a letter to the heads of all mainstream political parties of Pakistan on Thursday and urged them to sit together and sign a charter of economy for steering the country out of financial crisis.

The letter has been sent to Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP) and others for the purpose.

The letter said Pakistan was facing steep and multidimensional economic challenges, and the LCCI, being the premier business support organization, is of the view that consistency in economic policies was important for dealing with prevailing challenges and moving towards sustainable economic growth.

The LCCI is well aware of the ongoing economic challenges and is in process of formulating a charter of economy, which would be shared with the leadership of political parties, he said adding that the charter of economy would help create a working consensus on a minimum agenda of economic governance, which could be followed by the political parties as part of their respective manifestos.

Kashif Anwar said that political stability was crucial for economic stability. He urged that leaders of the political parties should share their economic agendas with the LCCI so that it could also be incorporated to formulate a unified charter of economy.

