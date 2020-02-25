UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Stresses Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has once again stressed the need for adopting more precautionary measures against coronavirus threat.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a media statement here Tuesday that the government must take all precautionary measures to avoid any dreadful situation in the country due to coronavirus.

While lauding China's measures for tackling the coronavirus outbreak and expressing solidarity with the Chinese nation, the LCCI office-bearers said that coronavirus had attacked various countries until now and the government should put in place necessary safety measures on war-footing.

The LCCI office-bearers said that special desks should be set up at all airports having well equipped medical teams to check the suspected passengers thoroughly.

