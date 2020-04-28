Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes Rs 125 bln relief package for SMEs, labourers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday welcomed relief package of Rs 125 billion for small industries and daily workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that relief package of Rs 50 billion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Rs 75 billion for daily labourers would help small traders and workers combat with the challenges posed by lockdown due to coronavirus.

They said that under the package, the Federal government would pay the power bills of small businesses across the country for the month of May, June and July benefiting nearly 3.

5 million shopkeepers across the country in addition to Rs. 12,000 for daily labourers.

The LCCI office-bearers said that these were demands of the LCCI, adding that implementation of these measures would definitely tackle down the severe economic effects to the small businesses and labourers.

They also urged the government to introduce a scheme of interest free loans for the registered SMEs, besides deferment of interest payments of the small businesses for a period of six months.