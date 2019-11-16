Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry appeals Lahore High Court to ensure ban on road blockade

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry LCCI ) on Saturday appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure ban on blockade on The Mall and other roads of the city as violation was crippling the trade activities.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a media statement that The Mall Road was not only a major hub of business activities and linked the major areas of the city but most important buildings like Provincial Assembly and WAPDA House were also situated here.

They said that violation of ban on road blockade was not only hampering business activities on The Mall Road but also causing worst traffic jam across the city, citing that Lahore had become a hub of trade and economic activities but issues including traffic mess and lack of parking facility were hampering the growth of trade and industry and adding to the miseries.

They urged the government to ensure implementation of ban on protests on The Mall Road in true sense of word.

The LCCI office-bearers said that businesses of traders of The Mall Road had come to a grinding halt due to protests and rallies which had become order of the day. They said that these acts were a clear violation of ban imposed on such activities on The Mall Road.

There was a fear that anti-social elements could take benefit in the guise of protesters therefore strict action should be taken against violation of ban on protests, sit-ins and rallies on The Mall Road and other roade, they maintained.