Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry asks government to take plastic bags manufacturers on board before banning

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to listen to the Plastic Bags Manufacturers and address their genuine reservations

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to listen to the Plastic Bags Manufacturers and address their genuine reservations.While talking to a group of businessmen, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that said that over 8000 factories of Plastic Bags are providing direct or indirect employment to millions people.

It is alsobackbone of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Cottage Industry.They said that Plastic Bags Association has already discussed and submitted all the applicable solutions to government, to address the environmental issues.

They said that 10 countries have banned less than 30 micron single use shopping bags, 15 countries have banned less than 50 micron single use shopping bags while no country in the world, except Kenya, has banned the shopping bags and that has damaged the economy of Kenya in terms of revenue, un-employment and closure of factories.

Since Kenya has abundant jungles, therefore they can afford paper bags.The LCCI office-bearers hoped that government will take stakeholders into confidence and protect the employment of millions of people attached with plastic bags manufacturing industry.