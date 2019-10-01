UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asks Government To Take Plastic Bags Manufacturers On Board Before Banning

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry asks government to take plastic bags manufacturers on board before banning

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to listen to the Plastic Bags Manufacturers and address their genuine reservations

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to listen to the Plastic Bags Manufacturers and address their genuine reservations.While talking to a group of businessmen, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that said that over 8000 factories of Plastic Bags are providing direct or indirect employment to millions people.

It is alsobackbone of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Cottage Industry.They said that Plastic Bags Association has already discussed and submitted all the applicable solutions to government, to address the environmental issues.

They said that 10 countries have banned less than 30 micron single use shopping bags, 15 countries have banned less than 50 micron single use shopping bags while no country in the world, except Kenya, has banned the shopping bags and that has damaged the economy of Kenya in terms of revenue, un-employment and closure of factories.

Since Kenya has abundant jungles, therefore they can afford paper bags.The LCCI office-bearers hoped that government will take stakeholders into confidence and protect the employment of millions of people attached with plastic bags manufacturing industry.

Related Topics

World Kenya All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

People of Determination participate in &#039;Disru ..

6 minutes ago

Middle East emerges as top importer of Pakistani m ..

2 minutes ago

King of Tonga visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention marks Internatio ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47 ..

36 minutes ago

Child protection institute to get sports, technica ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.