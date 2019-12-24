UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Calls For Continuous Gas Supply With Full Pressure To The Industry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:22 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industry

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industry.In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production.

He said that unavailability of gas or low pressure would be resulted in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.He said that low gas pressure is like non provision of gas as it fails to run heavy industrial machinery.

It hurts industry badly therefore the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run.The LCCI President said that at a time when country is struggling to boost its exports, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role.

He said that how the government would be able to collect revenues to run its day-to-day affairs when the industrial wheel is coming to a halt.The LCCI President said that concerned authorities should understand that economic well being is a must and it is only possible when business community would be able to play its due role.LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the industry needs a continuous supply of gas to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given timeframe.

