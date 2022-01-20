UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Condemns Blast In City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry condemns blast in city

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday condemned the blast here at Anar Kali and urged all the parliamentary parties to take unified stand to weed out the menace of terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday condemned the blast here at Anar Kali and urged all the parliamentary parties to take unified stand to weed out the menace of terrorism.

In a statement issued here, the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq termed the blast a cowardly act and an ugly attempt to destabilize the country aimed at creating an impression of unsafe place in the eyes of international community.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to cope with law and order related incidents with iron hands.

They said that loss of precious innocent lives was not bearable and tolerable at all, adding that any further delay in taking a strong stand against terrorists would cause undue damage to the country.

They said that security forces and government were already putting in their best efforts to weed out the menace of terrorism but all political parties should also join hands and play their role in this regard.

