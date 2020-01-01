Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( LCCI ) on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hassam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Javed and others were included in the 23-member delegation.

Managing Director PSCA Malik Ali Amir briefed the delegation about PSCA scopes and ambit, adding that integrated policing had reduced the police response time in the city.

"We are playing an optimum part in restoring peace and intelligently managing traffic in the city", he added.

Every jawan of the force in possession of LTE handset is capable of real-time video footage relay to the center from the scene, he apprised to the delegation.

On the occasion, LCCI president said that PSCA helped in reducing the crime rate whereas LCCI SVP said that it was a nice surprise to witness this marvel of technology and prowess in Pakistan.

The delegation was briefed about various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. PSCA Presented souvenir shields at the end of the session.