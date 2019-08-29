Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands revised, uniform water rates for industry

(@imziishan)

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded the Water & Sanitation Agency and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to review water charges for the industrial sector

According to LCCI spokesperson, while talking to a delegation of Ferozepur Road Industrial Welfare Organization, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that not only water charges fixation mechanism should be reviewed but also these should be uniformed throughout the country.

Leader of the delegation Mian Abdul Razak informed the LCCI President that there was a huge difference in water charges for the industries of Lahore and Faisalabad.

He said that through a notification, LDA's Water and Sanitation Agency had fixed Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 per month respectively for installation of tube-well sized one cusic and half cusic for industrial, commercial, non-residential and corporate bodies.

On the other hand, Water and Sanitation Agency, Faisalabad (FDA), through a notification, had fixed Rs. 19320 per cusec water charges for the industrial units in Faisalabad which were getting water through tube-well.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that water was one of the most essential raw materials for the industries and its rates should be uniform to ensure a level playing field. He said that uniform and low water charges would help businessmen to plan for future.

He hoped that Lahore Water & Sanitation Agency would review its decision of fixing water charges in the larger interest of the industry.