Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands lower markup rates for industrial expansion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has demanded that the State Bank of Pakistan should bring down the markup rates to a single digit to encourage industries to take loans to expand their operations.

In a statement on Thursday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that high cost of borrowing was discouraging the demand of credit by the private sector and slowing down the economic activities.

They said that reduction in markup rate from existing 13.

25% to single digit would be a great favor to the industrial sector, adding that it would help the government to attain the target of industrial growth, would reduce the cost of production and would also bring capital of the banks into circulation.

"Markup rate influences the cost of product and Pakistani products could not compete in the international market to those countries which were offering capital to their industries on zero or less than one percent markup rates", the LCCI office-bearers added.