Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands relaxation for small traders, shopkeepers

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday urged the government to give relaxations for small traders and shopkeepers by allowing them 9am to 5pm business in the markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :

Talking to different delegations of traders here, he said that government had taken an appreciable step by allowing operations to export-oriented industries but relief should also be given to small traders and shopkeepers who were in deep trouble and facing severe financial crunch.

"These people are backbone of the economy and playing a great role in providing employment and revenue, and allowing 9 to 5 working hours will be a great favour enabling them to face the challenges posed in the context of coronavirus," he remarked.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh informed the delegations that Lahore Chamber had already raised this issue at a high-level, and hoped that soon the traders and vendors would get their businesses open with SOPs.

On this occasion, members of the delegations lauded Lahore Chamber for highlighting issues of small traders and shopkeepers at appropriate forums.