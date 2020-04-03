UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Donates Rs 10 Mln To CM Fund For Corona Control

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:46 PM

A two-member delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) comprising of its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Javed Ahmed called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Friday

LCCI President Irfan Sheikh presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to the CM for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control.

The chief minister thanked the LCCI for donation, adding that philanthropic passion of the industrialists was praiseworthy.

"It is the time to help those who face difficulties and the rich should come forward to donate for others," the CM said.

Usman Buzdar said the government was working hard to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and vowed that this battle would be won with the support of the people. The government had taken every step to secure the lives of the people, he continued.

Irfan Sheikh appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab government and assured full cooperation to the government. Schools education Minister Murad Raas was also present.

