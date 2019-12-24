Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for continuous gas supply to industry

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industry

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in a media statement issued here that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production, asserting that unavailability of gas or low pressure would result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.

He was of the view that low gas pressure was like non-provision of gas as it failed to run heavy industrial machinery thus affecting the manufacturing, therefore the authorities concerned should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run for economic well being.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the industry needed a continuous supply of gas to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given time period.