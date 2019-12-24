UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Continuous Gas Supply To Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for continuous gas supply to industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industry.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in a media statement issued here that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production, asserting that unavailability of gas or low pressure would result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.

He was of the view that low gas pressure was like non-provision of gas as it failed to run heavy industrial machinery thus affecting the manufacturing, therefore the authorities concerned should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel on the run for economic well being.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the industry needed a continuous supply of gas to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given time period.

Related Topics

Gas Media All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Khashoggi's Fiancee Slams Saudi Court Verdict in J ..

3 minutes ago

Violence flares in north Afghanistan as forces rea ..

3 minutes ago

APTMA members briefed on withholding tax

3 minutes ago

10 uplift schemes worth Rs 10.079b approved

3 minutes ago

Okara DPO annoyed at lack of police action against ..

9 minutes ago

Party chairman's browbeating can't deter NAB from ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.