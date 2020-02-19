UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Continued Efforts Till Polio Eradication

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:14 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday stressed the need for continued efforts to eradicate hazardous virus of polio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday stressed the need for continued efforts to eradicate hazardous virus of polio.

"We cannot leave our generations at mercy of polio. It is a matter of our future therefore everybody will have to play his role to give a final blow to cripple polio disease," he expressed these views in a media statement here.

LCCI President said, "We have to continue working towards polio eradication till we achieve the goal of polio free Pakistan and the world. But we must act quickly and give ourselves the very best chance to succeed." He appreciated the role of government, security forces and organizations which were creating awareness and ensuring polio vaccination of the children.

He condemned attacks on polio teams.

He said that awareness was very much important for eradication of the crippling disease, citing that children suffered from dangerous virus polio every year therefore, all segments of the society would have to play their part in its eradication.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh was of the view that women could play vital role in this regard and there was a dire need to create awareness among the women so that they knew the importance of the polio immunization and could get their children vaccinated against polio disease.

"If it is done then we will be able to make our country and the province polio-free," he hoped.

He said, Lahore Chamber was quite conscious of its corporate social responsibility,adding that an institution with the name of LABARD had been working for rehabilitationof disabled persons for the last two decades.

