Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for transforming PIA on modern lines

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said on Saturday that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was the identity of Pakistan and it must be transformed on modern lines to make it an exemplary and profitable organization

He was talking to PIA District Manager Saleem Ullah Khan Shahani here at Lahore Chamber, while LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee Member Aqib Asif and Assistant Passengers Sales Manager Muhammad Zaman Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh added that professionalism, cut in liabilities, proper training of human resources and implementation of new lucrative routes could make National Flag Carrier a profitable public entity.

"Aviation is one of the most important global industries which connects people, cultures, businesses among the countries and promotes tourism industry.

The airline industry is an important contributor towards economic development at global level as it not only increases world trade activity by enabling faster and easier movement of passengers and goods but also provides jobs to millions of people," he opined.

LCCI President was of the view that aviation had continued to expand at global level, and it was a good omen that PIA was again improving its revenue, seat factor and reliability of schedule were getting better with every passing day but there are yet many issues needed to be resolved.

He said it was good to listen that PIA had enhanced its engineering capabilities and now aircraft maintenance could be done in more cities of the country.

He said that role of National Flag Carrier was also most important for promoting tourism sector of Pakistan.

"PIA represents country all over the world and it should give a clear message to the outer world that Pakistan is peaceful and safest country," he observed.

He suggested that new aircrafts should be added in the PIA fleet and flights should be started for new destinations as well. He also invited PIA to establish its sub-office at Lahore Chamber to facilitate its members, citing that facilitation centers of a number of government departments were already working at LCCI premisis.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan, adding that well-trained staff could play a crucial role in development of PIA.

PIA District Manager Saleem Ullah Khan Shahani said that things were now moving in right direction as losses were reducing and additional flights were well on the way. He said that PIA wanted strategic alliance with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry.