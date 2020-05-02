Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosts traders' conference

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Saturday hosted a 'Traders Consultative Conference' in which office-bearers and leaders of over 100 markets were present.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Muhammad Ali Mian, former President Muhammad Ali Mian and markets' representatives spoke on the occasion.

They urged the government to allow them to open markets and small industries which had been closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

They said: "It is a season for businesses so that trade and industries with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) may be allowed to open. They should be allowed to open their businesses whether for limited timings."They said that these people were backbone of the economy and playing a great role in providing employment and revenue.

LCCI office bearers had also spoke on the occasion.