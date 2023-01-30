Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns blast in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday strongly condemned Peshawar blast that claimed innocent lives.

In a press statement, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and the Executive Committee termed it an inhuman incident in which the blood of innocents had been shed, asserting that terrorists wanted to create an atmosphere of fear in Pakistan but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

They said the entire nation wasunited to end terrorism. They urged the government to take more concrete steps to deal with the threatof resurgent terrorism.