UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Welcome Turkish President's Visit

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) welcome Turkish President's visit

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the historic visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan,saying it would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the historic visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan,saying it would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Turkey is a time-tested friend and a very important partner of Pakistan in Economic Development and bilateral trade,adding that mutual relations of the both countries were based on solid foundation.

The LCCI president said that Pakistan and Turkey have long historical ties and both the countries have been cooperating with each other since long for mutual benefits. He said that governments as well as the private sectors of the two countries were taking keen interest in developing close relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He elaborated that Pakistan largely exports cotton, plastics,articles of apparel and clothing (knitted and non-knitted), other value added textiles,cereals etc. to Turkey.

He said that strong Free Trade Agreement between the two countries could potentially help in increasing the bilateral trade substantially. "In order to achieve this objective, elimination in tariffs along with the concerns regarding non-tariff barriers needed to be addressed",he said.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and vice president Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were also optimistic that the visit of Turkish President would encourage Turkish firms to invest in Pakistan, adding thatPakistan's economic potential and geo-strategic location could benefit the bilateral trade and cooperationin diverse fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Turkey Visit Tayyip Erdogan Textile Cotton Agreement Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

5 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) survey: Audit staff mo ..

2 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in TIS containe ..

20 minutes ago

Karachi vs Lahore - an iconic rivalry with million ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Lahore High Court (LHC) to c ..

14 minutes ago

Workshop on film making, related aspects to be hel ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.