Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, PHA launch joint tree plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry LCCI ) on Wednesday launched tree plantation drive in collaboration with Commissioner's office and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA).

LCCI President Almas Hyder, Provincial Minister for Industries & Information Mian Aslam Iqbal, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi and Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gilani inaugurated the tree plantation campaign here at Ghulam Gilani Park. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Environment Engineer Khalid Usman and other prominent business leaders were also present.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that collective efforts always gave results. He suggested that private schools should plant trees according to the numbers of their students, while mosque committees should also be taken on board, and inter-districts and inter-towns plantation competitions could also be helpful in this rgard.

He underlined the need for plantation of fruit-trees and said that seminars, workshops and lectures in schools, colleges and universities could highlight the importance of afforestation.

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi said that forestation had been made a campaign and donation of 100,000 trees from Lahore Chamber would be very helpful to meet the target of plantation for this season.

"All tools including social media are being used for plantation drive. Plants will be geo-tagged for their monitoring and we need to create oxygen pockets to give a healthy environment to citizens and nothing can be better than trees for this purpose," he opined.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that environmental changes were one of the biggest threats being faced by the world, adding that Pakistan was one of those countries where climate changes posing serious challenges due to shrinking forests. He said that enhancing area of forests was inevitable to control temperature, drought and pollution.

Lahore Chamber would provide 100,000 plants to Commissioner office and PHA, he mentioned and said that LCCI tree plantation drive was aimed at saving future of generations as trees combat climate change, clean the air, cool the weather, conserve energy, save water, help prevent water and air pollution, prevent soil erosion and create economic opportunities. He said that joint venture of LCCI, Commissioner's office and PHA would motivate others to be part of this most important campaign.

Almas Hyder suggested that maximum places should be identified for tree plantation, companies should be given task to plant tree and allowed to place their hoardings etc. so that people could know about the tree plantation project operators. He also called for plantation drive on sustainable basis.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani said that Park & Horticulture Authority was focusing to plant natural indigenous trees. He added that cooperation of corporate sector was a key to success, and mature plants were being planted and those places had been chosen where water and other ingredients were available for their growth.