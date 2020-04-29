UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President Stresses Immediate Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:24 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has urged the government to take immediate anti-dengue measures to avoid more challenges for the country

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Federal, provincial governments and all departments should be alerted as dengue season has set in. He said that coronavirus has already posed a serious threat to the public health as well as for the economic sector, adding that the damage could be far greater than the expectations, so the government should mobilise all relevant departments with full force.

Irfan Sheikh said that dengue cases have seen a dramatic rise in many countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and others over the past few years.

He said that dengue deadly disease has caused huge loss to the country in recent past and in the present scenario when coronavirus was playing havoc, Pakistan could not afford to face another disaster.

He said that in order to eradicate the mosquitoes that cause dengue, the government should immediately arrange sprays of medicines in all markets and streets besides making sanitation system more efficient.

The LCCI president said that the government should also make the people aware through the campaign that they should fully adopt safety measures to save their lives from the dengue disease.

