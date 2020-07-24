Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stresses renewable energy options

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the business community to adopt renewable energy solutions to get rid of the knocks of high energy prices and fluctuations in power supply while the government should extend full support in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the business community to adopt renewable energy solutions to get rid of the knocks of high energy prices and fluctuations in power supply while the government should extend full support in this regard.

In a statement on Friday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that renewable energy resources were very viable option to meet energy demands.

Pakistan has vast resources for renewable energy; therefore, decision-makers should focus on this area in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy.

They said that Pakistan depends on fossil fuels to meet its energy requirements. It was one of the biggest reasons of costly energy.

They said that Pakistan was blessed with all kinds of resources that were being used around the world as energy inputs. They said that huge potentials were available in Pakistan in the form of wind, solar, and bio-gas and bagasse and distinctively discussed the options as well as developments with respect to each of them.

The LCCI office-bearers said that intelligent financing tools should be worked out because initial cost of installing solar panels, bio-gas plants or other resources is relatively higher for common citizens. Global successful experience and knowledge of implementing green technologies can be used by Pakistan to develop a sustainable civic and industrial infrastructure and realise rapid economic growth.

They said the business community in Lahore and the surrounding areas, as well as across Pakistan, was keen on acquiring economical and reliable alternative energy solutions to sustain their operations. He said a wide range of green technologies are available in the world for power generation, biogas and biofuels production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing productivity and production in a sustainable and environment friendly manner.

They said that the government departments concerned should work for utilisation of indigenous resources for the development and promotion of Industrial sector leading to import substitution and export enhancement.