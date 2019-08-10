UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry To Celebrate Independence Day As 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to celebrate Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The decision was made by the LCCI President Almas Hyder in consultation with the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, says a press release issued here on Friday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said, " Purpose of marking August 14 as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" was to make it clear that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and business community will not left Kashmiri brothers alone at any cost." He said Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and United Nations must use their influence to stop violation of human rights in Kashmir and killing of Kashmiris.

LCCI President said the issue of the Kasmir should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He said that business community has serious concern on the alarming situation in held Kashmir and added that barbaric killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir was not acceptable.

Almas Hyder said that the use of forces and ammunition against innocent civilians was a blatant violation of the right to life, right to freedom of expression and opinion, right to peaceful protest and other rights.

LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistani business community would continue to extend its moral support for realization of the right to self-determination of the people of occupied Kashmir", They said that business community unanimously condemns the Indian aggression and demands the international community to take notice of this blatant violation of the international norms.

