Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Welcomes Turkish President's Historic Visit To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes Turkish President's historic visit to Pakistan

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while welcoming the historic visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, has hoped that it would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while welcoming the historic visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, has hoped that it would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the great Turkey is a time-tested friend and a very important partner of Pakistan in Economic Development and bilateral trade.

Mutual relations of the both countries are based on solid foundations.He said that the visit of Turkish President will be a great moment for whole Pakistani nation and this visit would associate Pakistan & Turkey together in strong ties of love and friendship.The LCCI President said that Pakistan and Turkey have long historical ties and both the countries have been cooperating with each other since long for mutual benefits.

He said that governments as well as the private sectors of the two countries are taking keen interest in developing close relations between Pakistan and Turkey.Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan mainly exports cotton, plastic and articles, articles of apparel and clothing (knitted and non-knitted), other made up textile articles and cereals etc., to Turkey.He said that strong Free Trade Agreement between the two countries can potentially help us in increasing the bilateral trade to USD 5 billion.

In order to achieve this objective, elimination in tariffs along with the concerns regarding non-tariff barriers need to be addressed.

